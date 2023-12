Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-11:18 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 6500 block of South County Road 25A in Monroe Township.

SUNDAY

-1:05 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at DJ’s Chill and Grill on US Route 40 in Bethel Township.

SATURDAY

-9:13 a.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing at the Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch on South County Road 25A in Monroe Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.