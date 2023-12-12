Troy Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-1:04 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of West Ross Street.

MONDAY

-6:22 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Subway on South Dorset Road.

-6:12 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 100 block of Red Cedar Drive. Charles R. Gump, 43, of Versailles, was charged with criminal damaging and discharging firearms.

-1:19 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 400 block of Stonyridge Avenue.

-11:51 a.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at Troy High School on West Staunton Road.

SUNDAY

-8:54 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Brightworks on Experiment Farm Road.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.