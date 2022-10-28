Old Scratch Pizza purchases former Fire Station 11

TROY — Old Scratch Pizza is coming to Troy.

According to a city of Troy press release, the city closed a deal with Old Scratch Pizza to purchase the former Fire Station 11, located at 19 East Race Street.

“We’re so excited to see this type of innovative reuse in Troy.” Troy Mayor Robin Oda said in the press release. “While the fire department staff and technology have outgrown the East Race location, the 1966 building is structurally sound. The city looks forward to welcoming Old Scratch, and to seeing more development on the east side of downtown.”

The property had been on the market since this summer, after the Troy Fire Department moved its Station 11 operations to the new fire station at 110 E. Canal St. According to the release, the city will receive $500,000 for the building.

“These funds will go into the city’s general fund,” Oda said.

Old Scratch Pizza plans to renovate the former fire station to create its fourth location offering “world-class pizza, creative wood-fired vegetables, and a large selection of regional craft beers.” Founded in 2016, Old Scratch Pizza also has locations in downtown Dayton and Centerville, with a third set to open in Beavercreek.

The Troy location is targeted to open in the early summer of 2023.

Old Scratch Pizza was founded in 2016 by Eric Soller and his wife Stephanie. “The Troy location is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time,” Soller said jn the release. “Based on outreach and feedback from guests in the area, we think there is a lot of potential for this location.”

“I worked in Troy for over 10 years when I was with Hobart, and I am a big fan of the town,” he said. “Repurposing a building as unique as the fire station is a really exciting opportunity for us.”