On the agendas

Piqua City Commission Work Session

The Piqua City Commission will meet for a work session and executive session at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 24, in the Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Government Complex.

Also in attendance will be the Piqua Planning Commission and the Board of Zoning Appeals.

The rental inspection program is being discussed in the work session, while the executive session is to discuss confidential information related to economic development.

Tipp City Board of Education

The Tipp City Board of Education is meeting on Monday, April 24, at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education Building, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive, Tipp City. The meeting will also be live streamed on their YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@TippCitySchoolsTCEVS

West Milton Council

Members of the West Milton Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25. The meeting will be held at the Municipal Building located at 701 S. Miami St.

Piqua Board of Education

The Piqua City Schools Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 27. The meeting will be held at the Board of Education Office located at 215 Looney Road.

Piqua City Commission Work Session

The Piqua City Commission will meet for a work session and executive session at 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, in the Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Government Complex.

Piqua’s strategic plan for the city will be discussed. There will be no public comment.