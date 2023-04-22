Troy Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-7:24 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 900 block of Switzer Drive.

-12:57 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Crossfit on Peters Avenue.

-12:22 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 900 block of Switzer Drive.

-10:46 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Dollar General on West Market Street. A vehicle was located and a traffic stop conducted; Evan J. Bryant, 21, of Tempe, AZ, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

WEDNESDAY

-9:55 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 200 block of South Mulberry Street.

-8:53 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 200 block of South Mulberry Street.

-7:06 p.m.: drug possession. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of South Dorset Road. Glenn Floyd, 59, of Huber Heights, was charged with possession of marijuana.

-5:27 p.m.: driving under suspension. Officers conducted a traffic stop at Shell on West Main Street. Donald E. Taylor, 51, of Troy, was charged with driving under suspension.

-11:43 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 1500 block of McKaig Avenue.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.