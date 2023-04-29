On the agendas

Miami East Board of Education

A special board meeting will be held for the Miami East Board of Education memebers on Monday, May 1, at 4 p.m. to vote to hire the next Miami East Local Schools Superintendent. The meeting will be held in the High School Lecture Hall, located at 3925 N. State Route 589.

Troy City Council

Members of the Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 1. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the city hall building located at 100 S. Market St.

Covington Council Meeting

The Covington Council will meet on Monday, May 1 at 7 p.m. at the Government Center, located at 1 S. High St.

Tipp City City Council

The Tipp City City Council is meeting Monday, May 1, at 7:30 p.m. at the Tipp City Government Center, 260 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City.

Piqua City Commission Meeting

The Piqua City Commission meeting on Tuesday, May 2, has been cancelled.

They will meet for a commission meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4 in the commission chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Government Complex, located at 201 W. Water St.

Prior to the meeting will be an executive session to “prepare for and review negotiations on compensation or other terms and conditions of employment for city personnel,” according to a press release.

The agenda for the meeting can be found at https://piquaoh.org/AgendaCenter.

This meeting can be viewed online on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4gSdjSjyncyUaKxZH46gDQ.

Miami County Commissioners

The Miami County Commissioners hosts two meetings every week at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The meetings are hosted in the Commissioners Hearing Room at the Safety Building located at 201 W. Main St.

The agendas can be found at https://miamicountyohio.gov/434/Agendas-Minutes.