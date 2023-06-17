Covington Village Council

Members of the Covington Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 20. The meeting will be held at the government center located at 1 S. High St.

Troy City Council

Members of the Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday June 19. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the City Hall Building located at 100 S. Market St.

Tipp City Council

The Tipp City City Council will meet on Monday, June 19, at 7:30 p.m. at the Tipp City Government Center, 260 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City.

Miami County Commissioners

The Miami County Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, June 20, at 9 a.m. and on Thursday, June 22, at 1:30 p.m. on the first floor of the Miami County Safety Building.

Tipp City Board of Education

The Tipp City Board of Education is meeting on Tuesday, June 20, at 4 p.m. at the Board of Education Building, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive, Tipp City. The meeting will also be live streamed on their YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@TippCitySchoolsTCEVS

Piqua City Commission

The Piqua City Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, in the Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Government Complex located at 201 W. Water St.

Newton Local School Board of Education

The Newton Local Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, June 21, at 5:15 p.m. in the Newton School Board of Education room, 201 N. Long St. Pleasant Hill.

Covington Board of Education

Members of the Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21. The meeting will be held in the media center of the K-8 building located at 807 Chestnut St.

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet on Wednesday June 21, at 6:30 p.m. at the board’s administration & training center, 1280 N. County Road 25A, Troy.

The finance committee will meet at 6 p.m. A public budget hearing for comment on the board’s CY2024 budget will take place from 4-4:30 p.m. The meetings will be access to the board meeting will be through the south entrance marked “training center.”

Piqua Board of Education

The Piqua City Schools Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 22. The meeting will be held at the Board of Education Office located at 215 Looney Road.