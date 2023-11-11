On the agendas

Covington Newberry Historical Society

The Covington Newberry Historical Society will meet on Monday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. in the museum, located at 101 E. Spring Street in Covington, for the purpose of election of officers.

Members who have paid their 2023 dues are invited to attend this annual meeting.

West Milton Village Council

The West Milton Village Council will meet on Tuesday, Nov 14, at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Municipal Building 701 S. Miami St.

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will hold a meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 6:45 p.m. The meeting is held at the Board’s Administration and Training Center located at 1280 N. County Road 25A in Troy. Prior to the meeting at 6 p.m., the finance committee is meeting.

Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education

Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education will hold a meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 5:30 p.m. in the Elementary Media Center, 807 Chestnut St., Covington.

Miami County Commissioners

The Miami County Commissioners hosts two meetings every week at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The meetings are hosted in the Commissioners Hearing Room at the Safety Building located at 201 W. Main St.

The agendas can be found at https://miamicountyohio.gov/434/Agendas-Minutes.

Troy City Schools Board of Education

The Troy City Schools Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16. The meeting will be held at the Board of Education Office located at 500 N. Market St.

Piqua City Schools Board of Education

The Piqua City Schools Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16. The meeting will be held at the Board of Education Office located at 215 Looney Rd.