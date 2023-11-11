Tipp City American Legion Post 586 upcoming events

TIPP CITY — Tipp City American Legion Post 586 has announced several upcoming events.

Below is a list of the events at Tipp City American Legion Post 586:

Sunday, Nov. 12, features the weekly Sunday breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m., including eggs your way, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, sausage gravy, toast, fruit, coffee and juices. The total cost for this plentiful meal is $9. You are invited to bring your family and friends for an enjoyable breakfast and an inviting atmosphere.

Monday, Nov. 13, the legion will feature chicken tacos beginning at 6 p.m. with all the fixings for only $6. Please bring family and friends to enjoy this great meal.

Thursday, Nov. 16, the legion will serve a taco salad bar beginning at 6 p.m. The self-serve bar will feature crunchy taco chips and taco meat with toppings of sour cream, cheeses, salsa, onions, jalapenos, etc. for only $6. Please bring your family and friends to enjoy this meal. Euchre will follow at 7 p.m. and is only $5 to participate.

Friday, Nov. 17, the legion will feature a meatloaf dinner beginning at 6 p.m. for only $10. Please bring your family and friends to enjoy this wonderful meal.

Saturday, Nov. 18, the legion will be sponsoring Trivia and Music Bingo starting at 7 p.m. Bring your Trivia Team and be prepared to enjoy the evening. Trivia will challenge your knowledge of useless information, and Music Bingo will keep you entertained and your feet tapping along.

Sunday, Nov. 19, features the weekly Sunday breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m., including eggs your way, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, sausage gravy, toast, fruit, coffee and juices. The total cost for this plentiful meal is $9. You are invited to bring your family and friends for an enjoyable breakfast and an inviting atmosphere.

The Legion Post is conveniently located at 377 N. Third St., Tipp City with plenty of parking in back of the Post. Please come out and enjoy these events that are open to the public.