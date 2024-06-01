On the agendas

Covington Village Council Meeting

The Covington Council will meet on Monday, June 3. at 7 p.m. at the Government Center, located at 1 S. High St.

Troy City Council

Members of the Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 3. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the City Hall building, located at 100 S. Market St.

Tipp City Council

The Tipp City City Council is meeting on Monday, June 3, at 7:30 p.m. in the Tipp City Government Center, 260 S. Garber Drive.

Tipp City Board of Education

The Tipp City Board of Education (BOE) will hold a work session meeting on Tuesday, June 4, at 6 p.m. at the LT Ball, located at 575 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. The location of this meeting has also been changed from the BOE office to LT Ball.

The Miami Conservancy District

The Board of Directors of The Miami Conservancy District and its Subdistricts will hold its regular meeting on June 5, at 10 a.m. at Miamisburg Civic Center, located at 10 N. First St. in Miamisburg. The regular meeting will be preceded by a work session at 9 a.m.

Miami County Commissioners

The Miami County Commissioners meet weekly at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. These meetings are held in the Safety Building next to the Courthouse at 201 W. Main St. in Troy.

Piqua Commission

The Piqua City Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June. 4. This meeting will be held at the Municipal Government Complex located at 201 W. Water St.