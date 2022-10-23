On the agendas

Piqua Energy Board

The Piqua Energy Board will have a meeting starting at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Piqua Power Service Center, located at 201 Hemm Ave.

Piqua Board of Zoning Appeals

The Piqua Board of Zoning Appeals will have a meeting starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in the Piqua Commission Chambers, located at 201 W. Water St.

Piqua Golf Advisory Board

The Piqua Golf Advisory Board will have a meeting starting at 12 p.m. on Thurday, Oct. 27 at the Echo Hills Gold Course, located at 2100 Echo Lake Drive.

Miami County Commissioners

The Miami County Commissioners hosts two meetings every week at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The meetings are hosted in the Commissioners Hearing Room at the Safety Building located at 201 W. Main St.

The agendas can be found at https://miamicountyohio.gov/434/Agendas-Minutes.