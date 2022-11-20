On the agendas

Troy City Council

The Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the City Hall building at 100 S. Market St.

Miami East Board of Education

The Miami East Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. The meeting will be held in Room 116 of the Miami East High School, 3825 N. state Route 589 in Casstown.

Tipp City Council

The Tipp City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. The meeting will be held at the Tipp City Government Center, 260 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City.

West Milton Village Council

The West Milton Village Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The meeting will be held at the Municipal Building, 701 S. Miami St.

Piqua Energy Board

The Piqua Energy Board will meet at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the Piqua Power Service Center located at 201 Hemm Ave. The agenda can be found in the agenda center of the city’s website, www.piquaoh.org/agendacenter.

Piqua Board of Zoning Appeals

The Piqua Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 in the Piqua Commission Chambers located at 201 W. Water St. The agenda can be found in the agenda center of the city’s website, www.piquaoh.org/agendacenter.

Miami County Commissioners

The Miami County Commissioners hosts two meetings every week at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The meetings are hosted in the Commissioners Hearing Room at the Safety Building located at 201 W. Main St.

The agendas can be found at https://miamicountyohio.gov/434/Agendas-Minutes.

They will not be meeting on Thursday, Nov. 24 due to the holiday.