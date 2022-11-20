Local library events and meetings

Library Closings

On Wednesday, Nov. 23, there will be several libraries closing early. The Piqua Public Library will be closing at 5:30 p.m. The Troy-Miami County Public Library, the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, and the J.R. Clarke Public Library will be closing at 5 p.m. The Tipp City Public Library will be closing at 6 p.m.

On, Thursday, Nov. 24, the Piqua Public Library, Troy-Miami County Public Library, Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, the Tipp City Public Library, the Milton-Union Public Library, and the J.R. Clarke Public Library will be closed.

Unwind and DIY: Tipp City Public Library

The Tipp City Public Library will be handing out a DIY craft kit on Monday, Nov. 21. This month’s craft will be Scrabble tile letter ornaments.

Monday Night Book Club: Troy-Miami County Public Library

The Troy-Miami County Public Library will be hosting their monthly Monday Night Book Club at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. They will be discussing “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone” by Lori Gottlieb. The book can be checked out at the library. For more information, call 937-339-0502.

Homeschooling and Family Education: J.R. Clarke Public Library

Join the J.R. Clarke Public Library’s Director at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 for resources and educational materials for any family members of preschool through elementary children. There will be activities and supplemental materials. Advanced sign up is requested and can be done by calling 937-473-2226.

Library Got Game Jr.: Piqua Public Library

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, families and friends can join the Piqua Public Library for board games, video games, arts and crafts, and bonding time. From strategy to adventuring, join the fun and try out something every month!

Family Bingo: Milton-Union Public Library

Join Angie Collins for a fun-filled afternoon of family friendly bingo starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. Prizes will be awarded at the event.