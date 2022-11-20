Weekend Sports Roundup

SYLVANIA — The Troy hockey team went on the road for a 7-3 win over Sylvania Southview Friday.

Brady Smith had two goals and one assist and Ian Francis added two goals.

Colin Burghadt and Cooper Sexton had one goal and one assist and Cam Lombardo had one goal.

Miles Shuman, Ethan Bidle, Andrew Condy, Carson Smith and Will Barnes had one assist each.

BASKETBALL

Friday

Bethel 37,

Jackson Center 27

JACKSON CENTER — The Bethel girls basketball team got past a scrappy Jackson Center team 37-27 Friday night.

Karley Moore scored 13 points.

Maddie Montgomery scored six points and Kerigan Calhoun added five points.

Mississinawa 48,

Lehman 13

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls basketball team dropped its season opener in non-conference action.

The Cavaliers trailed 14-4, 24-9 and 39-11 at the quarter breaks.

Saturday

Milton-Union 54,

Bradford 14

BRADFORD — The Milton-Union girls basketball team opened with a win Saturday.

The Bulldogs led 10-7, 20-10 and 39-11 at the quarter breaks.

Kearsyn Robison had 19 points and four assists for Milton-Union, while Jenna Brumbaugh had seven points, five steals and three assists.

Rachel Jacobs had six points and nine rebounds, Annie Smith had six points and five steals and Ava Berberich scored six points.

Shayleigh Swick scored five points for Bradford and Brooklyn Crickmore added four points.

Bethel 74,

Rock Hill 66

NEW MADISON — The Bethel girls basketball team improved to 2-0 at the Lady Patriots Tip-Off Classic.

Bethel led 24-14 after one quarter and 43-35 at halftime.

The game was tied at 56 after three quarters, before Bethel used a 20-point fourth quarter to win.

Karley Moore led the Bees with 24 points and Rhyan Reittinger scored 16 points.

Kerigan Calhoun netted 14 points and Maddie Montgomery added 10 points.

Covington 64,

Fairlawn 40

SIDNEY — The Covington girls basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season.

Covington led 16-9, 35-14 and 50-31 at the quarter breaks.

Carlie Besecker and Maggie Anderson scored 17 points each for the Buccs.

Avery Koffer had 11 points, Gracie Anderson netted seven and Erika Gostomsky added five points.

BOWLING

Minster 2,828

Newton 2,333

MINSTER — The Newton boys bowling team dropped a match with Minster Saturday.

Dalton Trucksis led Newton with games of 227 and 245 for a 472 series.

Alex Hartman had games of 137 and 159 for a 296 series and Blake Reish had games of 153 and 131 for a 284 series.

Grant Arey had 142 game, Razz Garber had a 119 game.

Newton had baker games of 174, 130, 175, 203 and 145.

Minster 1,877,

Newton 1,690

MINSTER — The Newton girls bowling team dropped a match with Minster Saturday.

Breanna McClish had games of 130 and 133 for a 263 series.

Alyssa Hampton rolled games of 147 and 106 for a 253 series and Rachel Hix rolled games of 108 and 126 for a 234 series.

Haley Caldwell rolled games of 125 and 98 for a 223 series.

Newton rolled baker games of 125, 74, 119, 116 and 112.