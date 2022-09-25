On the agendas

Troy City Council

The Troy City Council will hold a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, from 7 to 9 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers, 100 S. Market St.

The meeting can also be streamed online at www.troyohio.gov/775/video-hub.

Piqua City Commission

The Piqua City Commission will hold a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at 6 p.m. on the second floor of the Municipal Government Complex in the Commission Chambers, 201 W. Water St.

The meeting can also be streamed online at www.piquaoh.org/city-government/city-commission/city-commission-meeting.

Tipp City Board of Education

The Tipp City Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. at 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive. The meeting can also be streamed online at https://www.youtube.com/c/TippCitySchoolsTCEVS

Miami County Commissioners

The Miami County Commissioners will hold two meetings on Monday, Sept. 26, at 6:30 p.m. at the Elizabeth Township Community Center, 5760 Walnut Grove Road in Troy and on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m. at the Lostcreek Township House, 101B Center St., Casstown.

The The purpose of these meetings is for township residents to get more information on the electric and natural gas aggregation issues that will appear on the November ballot.