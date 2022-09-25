Weekend Boys Cross Country Roundup

WEST MILTON — Tippecanoe and Landon Kimmel ran to victory in the Miami County Invitational cross country meet Saturday.

Kimmel won the race in 15:45.8.

The rest of the Red Devils top seven included Kalib Tolle, 3, 16:37.4; Will Hept, 6, 17:11.9; Luke Schwieterman, 8, 17:17.4; Dimitri Hartman, 9, 17:20.9; Ethan Berning, 10, 17:20.9 and Elliot Murray, 14, 17:51.8.

Troy finished second.

The Trojans top seven included Gavin Hutchinson, 4, 17:11.0; Kyle McCord, 5, 17:11.9; Luke Plaisier, 7, 17:14.6; Noah Zink, 12, 17:37.3; Gavin Romberger, 16, 17:55.9; Chet Snyder, 17, 18:01.7 and Ryan McChesney, 24, 18:20.8.

Asher Long led Covington to third with a second-place finish in 16:16.6.

The rest of the Buccs top seven included Preston King, 22, 18:19.4; Beck Wilson, 33, 18:44.1; Calub Hembree, 36, 18:45.9; Caleb Ryman, 40, 19:15.7; Mic Barhorst, 41, 19:16.1 and Chris Deaton, 48, 19:24.4.

Milton-Union finished fourth.

The Bulldogs top seven included Ty Furlong, 11, 17:22.3; John Ritchey, 20, 18:19.2; Jacob Grube, 29, 18:36.4; Andrew Oaks, 32, 18:42.0; Chase Parsons, 42, 19:16.3; Tyler Shoemaker, 54, 20:05.0 and Liam Hartley, 73, 21:13.1.

Miami East finished fifth.

The Vikings top seven included Andrew Crane, 18, 18:11.7; Elijah Willmeth, 23, 18:20.7; Clark Bennett, 26, 18:29.3; Gabe Cole, 38, 19:02.4; Josh Amheiser, 46, 19:21.1; Coleton Moore, 50, 19:55.6 and Roma Gipe, 77, 21:32.2.

Bethel finished sixth.

The Bees top seven included Austin Hawkins, 15, 17:53.1; Kade Schweikhardt, 25, 18:25.2; Bryce Schweikhardt, 34, 18:44.3; Patrick Firstenberger, 47, 19:21.2; John Daugherty, 51, 19:59.7; Landon Endsley, 69, 20:36.2 and Bronson Mansfield, 82, 22:20.3.

Newton finished seventh.

Indian runners included Seth Coker, 13, 17:49.1; Liam Woods, 21, 18:19.3; Dylan Bauer, 37, 18:54.6; Trevor Jess, 61, 20:18.8 and Joe Woodward-Roeth, 74, 21:15.3.

Running for Troy Christian were Landon Patel, 19, 18:16.8 and Noah Oiler, 96, 25:51.9.

Sidney Invite

SIDNEY — Noah Burgh led Piqua to a second-place finish, winning in 17:13.7.

The rest of the Indians top seven included Braden Holtvogt, 4, 17:47.4; Evan Clark, 5, 17:56.2; Brycen Angle, 10, 18:19.8; Jackson Lyman, 13, 18:28.6; Tommy Grise, 19, 19:30.8 and AJ Burroughs, 21, 19:54.9.

Lehman finished fourth.

The Cavaliers top seven Brennan Potts, 15, 18:36.9; Thomas Schmiesing, 20, 19:41.7; Logan Linson, 27, 20:24.6; Calvin Linson, 28, 20:29.2; Hezekiah Bezy, 29, 20:51.1; Adam Flood, 31, 21:04.29 and Gus Schmiesing, 41, 21:53.5.

Tour De Sewer

VERSAILLES — The Bradford boys finished 13th.

Bradford runners included Owen Canan, 27, 18:05.10; Hayden Nicodemus, 85, 19:48.90; Owen Beachler, 141, 22:17.10; Stephen Stewart, 164, 24:09.5; Dalton Reck, 170, 25:47.20; Ethan Brogan, 171, 26:11.20.