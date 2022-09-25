Weekend Girls Cross Country Roundup

WEST MILTON — Troy cross country runner Millie Peltier is “Queen of the County” after running to victory at the Miami County Invitational Saturday.

Peltier won in 19:58.3 to lead Troy to a second-place finish.

Tippecanoe was the winning team.

The Red Devils top seven included Isa Ramos, 3, 20:24.3; Morgan Collins, 4, 20:49.5; Shelby Hept, 8, 21:06.4; Libby Krebs, 10, 21:15.2; Katelyn Beeson, 14, 21:32.6; Katie Landis, 17, 21:54.9 and Gracie Wead, 18, 22:03.9.

The rest of Troy’s top seven included Lily Zimmerman, 9, 21:09.1; Ashley Kyle, 12, 21:26.9; Isabel Westerheide, 13, 21:32.5; Brooke Davis, 15, 21:33.8; Fiona Battle, 16, 21:51.1 and Hallie Frigge, 19, 22:06.8.

Milton-Union finished third.

Bulldog runners included Savanna Smith, 7, 20:58.4; Kami Schatz, 11, 21:18.2; Ty Parsons, 24, 22:44.4; Jessa Lightner, 29, 23:14.7; Alaina Manning, 32, 23:32.1 and Ciara Gideon, 62, 26:16.6.

Elyza Long led Covington to a fourth-place finish, taking second in 20:14.1.

The rest of Covington's top seven included Johanna Welborn, 5, 20:52.4; Eve Welborn, 35, 23:43.2; Delaney Murphy, 36, 23:44.2; Kylie Brown, 49, 24:51.8; Ella White, 56, 25:11.1 and Bella Welch, 60, 25:42.1.

Miami East finished fifth.

The Vikings top seven included Maryn Gross, 6, 20:56.8; Kendal Staley, 22, 22:43.4; Addy Fine, 23, 22:44.0; Rhylee Eichhorn, 33, 23:33.3; Kira Cole, 37, 23:50.2; Sarah Weaver, 57, 25:24.9 and Lana McAdams, 58, 25:28.4.

Troy Christian finished sixth.

Eagle runners included Mackenzie Rougier, 30, 23:27.9; Lila Echemann, 47, 24:41.1; Gwen Harris, 53, 25:08.7; Annaliese Erdahl, 55, 25:10.5 and Norah Rocke, 63, 26:19.5.

Bethel finished seventh.

The Bees top seven included Eva Fry, 44, 24:26.9; Carmyn Nida, 54, 25:08.7; Kelsie Dallas, 61, 25:52.0; Abby Murlin, 72, 27:41.8; Madeline Moore, 78, 32:32.6 and Jewell Tyler, 79, 33:02.1.

Sidney Invite

SIDNEY — The Piqua girls finished second.

The Indians top seven included Lienne Casey, 9, 22:57.0; Ashley Gearhardt, 10, 22:57.5; Lucy Weiss, 11, 23:07.2; Isabella Murray, 15, 24:02.7; Addyson Ford, 17, 25:17.4; Reagan Howard, 24, 26:38.8 and Emery Kuhlman, 27, 27:38.1.

Running for Lehman Catholic were Anna Minneci, 8, 22:40.9; Noelle Reineke, 18, 25:44.6; Zipporah Bezy, 25, 26:42.4 and Amy Briggs, 36, 33:49.9.

Tour De Sewer

VERSAILLES — The Bradford girls finished 11th.

Railroader runners included Megan Wood, 56, 24:14.40; Emma Lavey, 68, 25:29.0; Isabella Hamilton, 94, 28:08.0; Daphne Lavey, 111, 33:52.10; and Kristen Skinner, 114, 35:51.90.