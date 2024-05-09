OneOhio Recovery Foundation discusses dispersing funds

COLUMBUS – The OneOhio Recovery Foundation — a 501(c)(3) charitable organization charged with helping distribute Ohio’s opioid settlement funds to advance substance use prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts — held its annual meeting on May 8 and discussed the closing of the foundation’s first funding application cycle.

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Chair Don Mason (region 12) opened the meeting by urging all board members to help reduce the stigma around mental health conditions. The May meeting also marked the first gathering of the board since the foundation’s 2024 regional grant cycle closed its application window earlier this month. OneOhio is set to award as much as $51 million this year to support evidence-based prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts across the state.

The board received an update from the Grant Oversight Committee and OneOhio staff regarding the proposals submitted in the first funding application cycle. Upon initial review, a total of 1,530 applications were submitted by 797 different organizations, and 48 percent of the proposals seek to serve multiple OneOhio Regions. Of the proposals submitted, 415 requested $100,000 or less. Numbers are subject to change following application database review and cleanup to remove duplicate or incomplete submissions.

OneOhio Executive Director Alisha Nelson also provided an overview of the expert panel’s technical review process, which will focus on determining if proposals recommended by the regions are evidence-based and align with one or more abatement strategies.

“With more than 1,500 project proposals submitted in our first-ever funding application process, it goes without saying that we are thrilled with the volume of this response, even as we realize that our resources for this initial round of grants won’t be able to address the full extent of local needs,” Mason said. “This places a heavy responsibility on the 19 OneOhio regions, the expert panel and our board to weigh these proposals with special care in order to ensure the effectiveness and diverse reach of each dollar we distribute this year, while also remembering this is the first of many funding opportunities yet to come.”

OneOhio Vice Chair and Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann said that 68 of the applications were from region 15 which encompasses Allen, Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Preble and Shelby counties. Region 15 will have $1,926,393 to allocate to organizations that applied this cycle.

“As time goes on, the settlement amounts will drastically decrease,” Ehemann said.

Ehemann explained how the process works within OneOhio before organizations are awarded funding.

“Each entity applied through a portal set up by the OneOhio Foundation. The foundation will ensure each entity has the proper registrations with the state of Ohio before making them accessible to the regions. Each region determines how they will select ‘winners’ based on local priorities but using a score sheet developed by the foundation. The regions will submit their recommendations to the State Foundation where an expert panel will review to ensure they meet the guidelines of the OneOhio MOU (Memorandum of Understanding). Once approved by the panel, they are reviewed by the State Grants Committee and then go to the Foundation Board for final approval. The State Foundation will make disbursements directly to the entities for their approved projects.”

“At this time, we project to have a grants cycle once each year. Entities will need to apply again. Regions are free to give higher priority to entities that had worthy projects but did not receive funding in the first round if they so choose,” Ehemann said.

Other business at the meeting included:

• As is now the board’s custom, official business opened with a presentation reinforcing the organization’s mission by honoring Ohioans impacted by addiction. Board member Ted St. John (region 13) shared his inspiring personal journey from addiction to long-term recovery. Now CEO of Hope Town Ohio, a recovery support nonprofit organization based in Portage County, St. John’s lived and professional experience brings an invaluable perspective to the board;

• Received a report from Mason on executive committee actions and activities, including an update on board member terms. Mason also announced that the board retreat will be held on Wednesday, July 10, immediately following the July board of directors meeting, which is now scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.;

• Elected officers to serve new two-year terms, including Mason as chair, Ehemann as vice-chair; Michael Roizen (statewide) as treasurer, and Keith Hochadel (region six) as secretary;

• Received a report from the Audit and Finance Committee, including an overview of the unaudited 2023 financial statements by Finance Manager Jim Quinn. Nelson then provided an update on the foundation’s strategic planning process as it relates to the work of the Audit and Finance Committee. Nelson also provided new projections of opioid settlement income based on both finalized and potential future settlements. Members also received a related-party questionnaire to be completed as part of the foundation’s annual financial audit by SEO CPA Group, Ltd.;

• Received a report from the Personnel Committee regarding ongoing efforts to develop an employee handbook for foundation staff;

• Received and approved a finance report from Quinn.

The board’s next meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, at the offices of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

Members of the public may access video of all board meetings and related board documents at www.OneOhioFoundation.com/Meetings.