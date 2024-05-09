Piqua Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-6:44 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault the Mote Park Community Center at 635 Gordon St.

-6:42 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at the 100 block of Mound St.

-5:53 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of identity theft at the 800 block of South Main Street.

-8:53 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the 500 block of Young Street.

-12:23 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of a burglary at the 700 block of Cottage Avenue. Several individuals were arrested and incarcerated.

MONDAY

-9:46 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct at the 300 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

-7:13 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct at the Greene Street United Methodist Church.

-5:56 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a complaint of criminal damage at the 900 block of Covington Avenue.

-11:47 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a complaint of menacing at the 500 block of High Street.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.