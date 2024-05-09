Troy Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-1:57 p.m.: theft. Officers responded and arrested a male for theft at the Speedway on North Market Street.

-12:54 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at exit 73-8 on Interstate 75 in Concord Township.

TUESDAY

-5:36 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of a burglary at the 400 block of Franklin Street.

-3:32 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at Everlasting Beauty located at 1404 W. Main St.

-2:31 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the West Main Street and Troy Town Drive intersection.

-2:27 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Walgreens located at 20 W. Market St.

-1:24 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of fraud at the 1200 block of Longwood Drive.

-10:53 a.m.: Officers responded to a complaint of fraud at the Stouder Center on 1100 Wayne Street.

Compiled by Eamon Baird and Charlotte Caldwell.