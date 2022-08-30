Operation Veteran & Caregiver Support upcoming events

August Muster & Mingle

From 5 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 31, Operation Veteran & Caregiver Support will be hosting their monthly Muster & Mingle event. Kenny Saunders from the Laura Fire Department will be speaking, and dinner will be provided by Olive Garden. This will be held at the Tipp Center.

Here’s the Scoop Fundraiser

From 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sep. 3, the organization will be holding a fundraising event at Ducky’s located at 100 W. Market St., Troy. 10% of sales will go towards the organization.

Save 22: Veteran Suicide Awareness Event

Operation Veteran & Caregiver Support will be collaborating with Rolling Thunder, Inc. Ohio Chapter 10 on Sep. 17. To raise awareness, they will be having a demonstration ride. Registration to ride is $15, but admission is free. There will also be food and drinks available. The event is being hosted at the Miami County Fairgrounds. The ride begins at 1 p.m. and will end at 4 p.m. A veteran resource fair will be set up as well.

For more information, contact Operation Veteran & Caregiver Support at 937-570-6460.