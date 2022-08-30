Tipp City leaf pickup program to begin soon

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City street department will be starting the city’s leaf pickup program soon.

Residents are asked to rake leaves into the street, one foot from the curb, so that storm water will drain. No limbs, sticks, bricks, rocks or yard debris should be placed with the leaves in the street. These items cause damage to the equipment, create downtime for repairs and add delay to the leaf pickup schedule.

The schedule is as follows:

Oct. 10-14 and Nov. 7-10 – Areas throughout the city as needed. Areas between Interstate 75 and North Hyatt Street and north of West Main Street. No pickup on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Oct. 17-21 and Nov. 14-18 – All areas east of Hyatt Street, north and south of Main Street.

Oct 24-28 and Nov. 21-25 – Areas between I-75 and South Hyatt Street, south of West Main Street No pickup on Thanksgiving Day or the day after, Nov. 24 and 25.

Oct. 31-Nov. 4 and Nov. 28-Dec. 2 – Areas west of I-75, north and south of Main Street.

Dec. 5-9 – Cleanup throughout the city as needed.

Should you have any questions pertaining to the above referenced schedule, call the City utility/services office at 937-667-6305.