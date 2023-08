Charlie Sanders, 6, daughter of Jamie and Addison Sanders, of Piqua, orders a hot dog at the Hoffin’ It 4-H Farmers Grill at the Miami County Fair on Friday, Aug. 11. Charlie was to show her pig named Sausage later in the day. She is a cloverbud with the Scissor to Sheep 4-H club in Shelby County.

