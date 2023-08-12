TROY — Students attending Troy City Schools will begin returning to school on Aug. 23.

The Troy City Schools will be holding opening houses, followed by the first days of school, in the coming two weeks. Below are some important dates to remember, according to Troy City Schools’ Facebook page.

First Day of School:

• Kindergarten – All kindergarten students will be on a staggered start. The first day will be either Aug. 23 or Aug. 24. Students will be contacted by their school and told which day to attend. No kindergarten students will attend school on Friday, Aug. 25.

• Grades 1-9 – The first day is Aug. 23. For Troy High School freshmen, the first day will be a “Freshman Focus Day.”

• Grades 10-12 – The first day is Aug. 24.

Open Houses:

• Troy High School – Schedule pick-up is Aug. 15-22 from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the main office. A freshman and new student parent meeting is Aug. 16 (6:30 p.m.) in the THS auditorium. Open house is Aug. 21 (6 to 7:30 p.m.)

• Troy Junior High School – Seventh grade schedule pick up is Aug. 10 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.). Eighth grade schedule pick up is Aug. 9 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.). A seventh grade parent orientation meeting is Aug. 10 (6 p.m.). Open house is Aug. 21 (5:30-6:30 p..m.for seventh grade; 6:30-7:30 p.m. for eighth grade.)

• Van Cleve Sixth Grade Building – Open houses are Aug. 21 (5:30-6:30 p.m.) and Aug. 22 (10-11 a.m.)

• Concord Elementary School – Kindergarten welcome night is Aug. 17 (5-6 p.m.). Fifth grade parent meeting is Aug. 17 (6:30-7:30 p.m.). Open house is Aug. 21 (grade 2, 5-6 p.m.; Grade 1, 6-7 p.m.; Grade 3, 6:45-7:45 p.m.). Fourth grade parent meeting is Sept. 7 (6:30-7:30 p.m.)

• Cookson Elementary School – Kindergarten meeting is Aug. 21 (5-6 p.m.) Open house is Aug. 21 (6:15-7:30 p.m.)

• Forest Elementary School – Open house is Aug. 21 (5:15-6:15 p.m.)

• Heywood Elementary School – Open house is Aug. 22 (kindergarten 5-6 p.m.; grades 1-5, 6-7 p.m.)

• Hook Elementary School – Open house is Aug. 21 (6-7 p.m.)

• Kyle Elementary School – Open house is Aug. 21 (5:30-6:30 p.m.)