TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host its annual PorchFest on Saturday, Sept. 9, celebrating regional music in a culture of community generosity.

The music festival features 40 bands performing on 40 porches in the lovely Southwest Historic District. There are no fees and no tickets to purchase, just bring some tips to share with your favorite bands.

The festival opens at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center at 10:30 am with the T.R.S.S Drum Corps led by Montrea Blackshear. This band features exuberant choreography that is powerful, dance-like and always awe-inspiring.

At noon the music will begin in the Southwest Historic District featuring approximately seven new concerts starting each hour.

This neighborhood celebration features a wide variety of musical genres and instrumentations. You will find over 15 rock bands in a rich assortment of styles like classic rock, blues rock, vintage rock, contemporary rock, indie rock, and more. Check out Vinyl Vultures, Bootleg Blues, Rusted Reserve, Paper Airplane and the Tyler Cochran Trio. You will also find folkadelic with Nasty Bingo, Americana with The Barnhart Band, Drew Ihle, Luke Davis and Jimmy Allen. If you love bluegrass make sure you find The Shady Pine, Lemongrass, YarnSpinners and Larry and Shari Hamilton concerts. There are seven country bands including Travis Crawford, Jerry Mullins and County Line Roadhouse. Dayton’s own TINO will share some hip hop for all ages with the Safe Money DJs. There are also some unique offerings like drum circle, campfire sing-a-long, polka, chamber and Irish pub with FinTan. Rum River Blend will even have some children’s songs to share. Make sure you pick up the festival flier to find all your favorite bands.

Fliers are the guide to everything PorchFest and can be picked up at the info booth on the day of the event and are available now at the Hayner website at www.TroyHayner.org/porchfest. The festival will close on the Hayner porch with some uplifting and inspirational Motown, R&B and gospel by the Dianne Coble Ensemble at 6:00 pm.

The Food Court and Artisan Tent Village will open at the Hayner at 11 am. Wholly Smokes BBQ will offer succulent smoked meats and you can even order your meals ahead at www.Whollysmokes937.com. Timeless Tacos will have gluten free and vegan tacos as well as their special recipe all meat tacos, bowls and nachos. Susie’s Big Dipper will be at Hayner with classic American hamburgers, hot dogs, bratts and hand-dipped ice cream. Kona Ice and Mucci’s Sweet Treats will also be on hand to make your meal special. Find menus and more at www.troyhayner.org/pf-food .

The Artisan Tent Village will open at 11:00 and will be located next to the Food Court featuring hand-crafted and fine art items. Find paintings by Karen Purke, the Country Workshop Artists and Christy Veres. Slow Rise Music and Jonda Woodworks will offer wood crafted musical instruments and décor items. You will find jewelry at Sarah Wrona Design and Wilder Pics tents. Trades of Hope, Oh! Gomez and Boyd’s scents will have personal items as well as special things for your home. Barbie Lou will return with hand-knitted toys and dolls and Stitches in Time will be there with special hand-made dignity scarves, turbans, hats and cover ups. J’s Purses will sport handmade bags from upcycled and recycled textiles and Upper Valley Fiber Guild and Lady-L will have weavings and textile items.

September 9, 2023 Troy, Ohio PorchFest Schedule

• 10:30 a.m. – Opening ceremony with T.R.S.S. Drum Corps at the Hayner

• 11 a.m. – Food Court and Artisan Tent Village open at the Hayner

• noon – Music begins with up to 7 new concerts each hour in the Southwest Historic District

• 5 p.m. – Last music set begins.

• 6 p.m. – Closing Concert with the Dianne Coble Ensemble at the Hayner

This project is funded by the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, the Friends of Hayner and over 20 local businesses and community leaders including Premier Health, Edison Community College and Upper Valley Hearing and Balance. There are over 100 musicians involved in playing music for the concerts, and over 15 community-based committee members and volunteers that make it all happen. Staff from the Hayner and the Troy-Miami County Public Library work throughout the year to make the event sing with the help of the good folks at the City of Troy. Learn all about the festival and the people who bring it to you at www.troyhayner.org/porchfest .