TROY — The Future Begins Today hosted its annual Last Dollar Grant awards ceremony at the Bravo Room in Hobart Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 8, awarding 22 Troy students $31,000 to use towards tuition, room/board and mandatory fees at post-secondary institutions for the 2023-24 school year.

Approximately 100 guests attended the ceremony, including representatives from Troy Christian Schools and Troy City Schools. Speakers from The Future Begins Today included executive director Katie Clevenger, board chairperson Carol Baer, scholarship committee chairman Paul Delwiche and board member Sue Borchers. The honored guest speaker was previous Last Dollar Grant recipient and recent University of Cincinnati graduate, Katie Robinson.

The following Troy students were awarded Last Dollar Grant scholarships from The Future Begins Today: Chelsea Baker, Megan Baker, Madison Dixon, Collissa Grunden, Damian Hanf, Maddy Harkins, Jackson Hartman, Nathaniel Kephart, Jack Kleinhenz, Maddie Long, Timothy Malott, Ryan Martz, Kayleigh McMullen, Trayce Mercer, Makenzi Metz, Hayden Nichols, Andrew Oates, Ryan Penny, Emma Setser, Alexandra Solomon, Kiera Thomas, and Charles Wyatt.

Special scholarships were also awarded to students from local philanthropists, business leaders and community partners who support these scholarships annually. The special scholarships are selected by The Future Begins Today’s Scholarship Committee based on specific criteria for each individual scholarship.

The following students were awarded special scholarships: Collissa Grunden received the Still Standing Award, Maddy Harkins received the Alan and Deb Zunke Award, Jack Kleinhenz received the Dunham’s Lawn Care Educational Award, Timothy Malott received the Al Mayer Memorial Award, Ryan Martz received the Stephanie and Harris Memorial Award, Trayce Mercer received the Harold M. Harris Memorial Award, Makenzi Metz received the Bill and Carla Lohrer Leadership Award, Hayden Nichols received the Betty Cole Clark Memorial Award, Andrew Oates received the Jill Wilson Award, Ryan Penny received the Stephanie and Harris Memorial Award, Alexandra Solomon received the Jill Wilson Award, and Kiera Thomas received the Mayor Mike and Ginny Beamish Award.

The Future Begins Today is a non-profit organization that supports nurturing, mentoring and scholarship programs for students in Troy. It was established more than 25 years ago, by local philanthropists, business leaders and educators, and is made possible through donor support.

To learn more about The Future Begins Today, visit www.thefuturebeginstoday.org.