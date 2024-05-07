Organizers gearing up for Poultry Days

VERSAILLES — Poultry Days has announced the Chicken Classic Cruise In Car Show will be held Sunday, June 16, from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The annual event continues with new leadership and big changes.

The first change is Mike Dickman and his wife Jackie will lead the event. Mike is no stranger to the festival having assisted his parents Dale and Wanda Dickman who organized the event for 20 years. Both Mike and Jackie bring knowledge and experience as they have shown their personal cars and attended car shows for many years.

Mike and Jackie founded and operate a local non-profit organization called “Back the Blue Memorial Ceremony” which focuses on honoring the men and women of law enforcement who lost their lives in the line of duty. The organization puts on a memorial ceremony every May at the Darke County Fairgrounds. If they weren’t busy enough, they also run a personal business called Royal Morph Creations which specializes in captive bred pythons that they sell and ship throughout the country.

The Chicken Classic is now open to cars, trucks and motorcycles of all types and all years. Sports cars, street rods, motorcycles, lifted trucks, rat rods, muscle cars, jeeps and more are all welcome. Let’s see what you have. After much discussion, the was a decision to end the parade. Prizes will be awarded for the top 15 People’s Choice Awards, Furthest Traveled, Chairman’s Choice, Miss Chick’s Choice, Best of Show and Sponsor’s Choice. Dash Plaques to the first 100 cars. The event will offer door prizes, a Disc Jockey and a 50/50 benefiting “Back the Blue Memorial Ceremony.” Entrants will receive a World-Famous Chicken Dinner.

Sponsored by Best Veterinary Solutions and Zechar Bailey Funeral Homes. No pre-registation required. Registration is $10 and opens at 9 a.m., Sunday June 16, at the corner of South Center and West Ward streets in Versailles. Vehicles must be in place by noon for judging. Email [email protected] with car show questions and [email protected] with festival questions. For more information visit VersaillesPoultryDays.Com of follow them on Facebook.

Chicken sales underway

World Famous Poultry Chicken Sales have begun and nearly 400 coolers are already ordered. Coolers are $190 each and must be purchased in advance of the festival at VersaillesPoultryDays.com. Twenty chicken halves are packed in a high-quality heat bag and a styrofoam cooler which can be picked up at the festival or Friday delivery. Add sides (chips, applesauce, roll, butter and drink) to your order for an instant buffet complete with cutlery. Great for a picnic or business lunch. Orders can be picked up in Versailles on June 14, 15 or 16. Schedule a pick up when placing an order and collect your chicken in a separate drive thru line by presenting a receipt. On Friday, June 14, only, the festival will deliver your cooler of chicken by noon within 25 miles of Versailles. Order one, two or 10 coolers and they will deliver. The bulk serving line is sponsored by the Phelan Insurance Agency. Sales end June 3.

Individual chicken dinner tickets will be available at Johns IGA, and the Versailles S&L until Wednesday, June 12. Each dinner costs $11 and comes with chips, applesauce, roll and butter and orange drink. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the festival. Dinners will be served 3:30-8 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. The chicken serving line is sponsored by Weavers Brothers Eggs and the dining tent by Dick Lavy Trucking. For all chicken related questions, from single dinners, to bulk, to delivery, email [email protected].

The Chicketti Family Amusements returns to the festival. Ride all day for only $20 with a wrist band purchased at Johns IGA, Versailles S&L, or ACE Hardware in Versailles until Wednesday, June 1, 2. Purchase presale and redeem at the festival for the day of your choice, or buy online for $22. All day wrist bands will be $26 at the festival.

New this year, purchase an all-weekend wrist band online. Rides will operate 3-10:30 p.m. on Friday, noon-, 10:30 p.m. on Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday, subject to weather. Rides are sponsored by Kings Command of Versailles. The festival will also offer games and the ever-popular FFA Petting Zoo and NEW this year, the free Family Fun Zone sponsored by Versailles Dental.

Advance registration for the Miss Chick pageant and the 5K Walk/Run along with a full festival schedule can be found at VersaillesPoultryDays.com.