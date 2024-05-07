Troy to hold second downtown renovation meeting

TROY — A second public meeting regarding the proposed streetscape replacement (including utility upgrades and safety enhancements) to Troy’s historic downtown district will be held at the Hobart Arena Bravo Room on Wednesday, May 22, beginning at 6 p.m.

City staff, as well as representatives of engineering consultant firm LJB, Inc., will outline the proposed project, present design concepts, and solicit questions and feedback from interested stakeholders and the public.

The proposed design concepts, which Troy’s City Council authorized in 2023, are necessary to address several infrastructure concerns — including undersized utility lines that are currently 75 to 100 years old and are inadequate to serve the downtown buildings — as well as providing additional protections for pedestrians and drivers navigating the downtown roundabout, along with replacing crumbling, spalling, cracked and broken streetscape features that were installed in some areas over 25 years ago.

“Our downtown has been called the living room of Troy. I also like to call it our gathering place. It’s what we are known for regionally and throughout the state. With the traffic and parking changes that have been made in the past several years, we promised to continually evaluate safety features to protect those who enjoy our downtown whether on foot or passing through in their vehicles. These design concepts address that, along with infrastructure upgrades, and provide a needed refresh and update of our downtown streetscape that will continue to carry us forward as a destination for residents and visitors alike,” said Troy Mayor Robin Oda.

For more information about the upcoming project, or to provide comments via email, visit www.troyohio.gov/streetscape.