Troy Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-11:28 p.m.: warrant. Officers arrested a male with an active warrant at Motel 6 on Dorset Road.

-7:21 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct at the Arby’s on West Main Street.

-5:53 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a complaint of menacing at the Michael Drive and Saratoga Drive intersection.

-12:53 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a theft at the Meijer at 1900 W. Main St.

-5:11 a.m.: traffic stop. Officers arrested a driver after conducting a traffic stop at the 1500 block of Wayne Street.

SATURDAY

-8:50 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a theft at the Royal Inn on Brunker Drive. A suspect was arrested and transported to the incarceration facility.

-10:20 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a complaint of a burglary at an Apartment located 1200 block of Bunker Hill Court. Two male suspects were located in Piqua and arrested.

-4:02 a.m.: harassment. Officers responded to a complaint of telephone harassment at the Buckeye Community Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive.

-2:26 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers responded to a report of a DUI at the Pella Window and Door on Experiment Farm Road.

-12:59 a.m.: traffic stop. Officers responded to a vehicle fleeing police at the Market Street and Stonyridge Avenue intersection.

FRIDAY

-5:29 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the 100 block of Commerce Center Boulevard.

-2:23 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the central block of Weston Road.

-12:55 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at the 900 block of Arrow Drive.

Compiled by Eamon Baird and Charlotte Caldwell.