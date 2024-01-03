OSP investigates single-vehicle crash near Sidney

PIQUA —Troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a one vehicle, rollover crash on State route 47, west of Hardin-Wapak Road in Turtle Creek Township on Saturday, Dec. 30 at approximately 10:44 p.m.

The investigation showed that a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze was eastbound on state route 47 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle continued off the roadway until it struck a tree and overturned.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Christopher Hodge, 26, of Muncie Indiana, suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Miami Valley hospital by Careflight.

Failure to wear a safety belt and alcohol are suspected factors in this crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Fort Loramie Fire and EMS, Sidney Fire and EMS and Careflight.