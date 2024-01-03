Euchre nights at TMCPL

TROY — What are your Friday night plans? Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library after hours, on Friday, Jan. 12, from 6-8 p.m. for a fun-filled evening of Euchre with prizes included.

Sign up in pairs, or as a single and we will match you with a partner. For adults. Additional sessions are scheduled for Feb. 9 and March 8. Registration is required. Reserve a spot beginning two weeks prior to the date and time of this event at www.tmcpl.org/libcal

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St. in Troy. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 or visit their website, www.tmcpl.org.