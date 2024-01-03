Tipp Council delays cannabis businesses for 1 year

By Amantha Garpiel

For Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Council, after declaring an emergency, passed an ordinance imposing a moratorium on adult-use cannabis organizations at its last council meeting of the year on Dec. 18.

This emergency legislation set a moratorium of 365 days on granting any permits allowing adult-use cannabis operators to establish business within the city.

According to City Manager Timothy Eggleston, the moratorium allows the state the time to address and set rules and guidelines for use before the city can begin potentially setting guidelines of their own.

Declaring this ordinance an emergency means that it does not require a second reading, but that to pass it requires a five to two vote in favor of the ordinance. This ordinance passed unanimously.

“I do believe it is advantageous for us to be proactive versus reactive in this type of a situation where there’s confusion within the state legislature as to how adult-use cannabis operators are licensed and how they operate and I believe that this moratorium supports the ideals of Tipp City and that we need to know what’s coming before we allow it,” said Council member Ryan Liddy.

The first proclamation read by Mayor Mike McFarland recognizes Liddy’s achievement of being awarded the 2023 Young Professional of the Year award.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Mr. Liddy and I’ll say that I believe this to be well deserved. I think the other council members will agree with that,” said Council President Kathryn Huffman.

The second proclamation is one recognizing both McFarland and Council member Robert Schwab for their years of service to the city of Tipp City.

McFarland served as a council member from January 2020 to December 2021, and as mayor from January 2022 until December 2023.

Schwab has served as a council member from January 2022 to December 2023.

Council passed legislation to expand the northern interstate sign district to include two recently annexed properties.

The expansion of the district allows for the two incoming businesses, QuikTrip and Sheetz convenience stores, to receive equal treatment and allow for the businesses to erect interstate signage on the properties.

Then, council took a final vote on two pieces of legislation to annex two separate properties: 59 and 85 Tipp-Cowlesville Road, the future property of Sheetz, and 4025 S. County Road 25A, the future home of QuikTrip.

Both ordinances were approved unanimously, allowing for the annexation of both properties into the city of Tipp City from Monroe Township.

Liddy voted to approve these annexations, but also urged council to consider the number of gas stations already in Tipp City as well for a moratorium on the acceptance of more gas station businesses in Tipp City in the future.

Next, City Council authorized the city manager to move forward on two separate projects; the first, a contract amendment with SwimSafe Pool Management.

This amendment will increase the pay rate of Tippecanoe Aquatic Center employees from minimum wage to $15 per hour.

The second project the city manager authorized is one that was initially part of the 2021 capital improvement plan, but was removed by council that year.

On Dec. 18, 2023, council authorized the city manager to continue funding and eventually installing a doggy splash pad in Kyle Park.

The project, known as Lillie Pad, is funded by donations and grants. A donation of $10,650 from Council member Douglas Slagel caused him to recuse himself from the discussion of the project by council and the vote on the resolution.

The project is supported by the city’s park board, and according to Eggleston, will only cost approximately $500 in the first five to 10 years, depending on how well the surface of the splash pad holds up.

In other business, City Council:

• Extended the moratorium on the acceptance of applications and the granting of permits for new self-storage facilities in Tipp City. The extension is necessary to comply with ordinance timelines.

• Approved the city’s participation in the Miami County hazardous materials program under the Miami County Emergency Management Agency. As part of the program, along with Piqua and Troy, Tipp City is responsible for 12% of the costs of the program, which equals $2,931.55.

Council passed a motion to set the interim zoning of recently purchased land located at 1400 W. Main St. as Highway Business.