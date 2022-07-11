OSU Extension to offer Dining with Diabetes class

TROY — OSU Extension in Miami County is offering a Dining with Diabetes class in partnership with Health Partners Free Clinic.

The program consists of four sessions covering a variety of food and diabetes related topics. Participants will receive a kit to cook the food in their own homes along with other incentives for participating. All classes are free and held virtually.

Classes start Aug. 23 at 3 p.m. Participation is free, with registration required.

Contact the OSU Extension Office, Miami County at [email protected] to register today.