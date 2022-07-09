Pearson cards 72 to take three-shot lead at Piqua City golf tournament.

PIQUA — The way Ryan Pearson looked at it, he was due.

Pearson carded an even-par 72 in the opening round of the Piqua City golf tournament Saturday at Echo Hills.

The final round will be played Sunday at Echo Hills.

“I hadn’t been playing very well this year,” Pearson said with a laugh. “I am not used to being in this position.”

He carded matching even-par nines of 36 to take a three shot lead over Brian Robbins and a four-shot lead over Brian Deal.

Starting on the 10th hole, Pearson had three birdies on his opening nine holes to counter three bogeys for an even-par 36 and a one-shot lead over deal, who carded a 37.

Those birdies came on the par-4 11th hole, par-4 16th and par-5 18th.

On the front nine, Pearson countered his only bogey on the front nine on the par-3 third hole with a birdie on the par-5 ninth hole to finish with an even-par 72 for the day.

“I was striping the driver,” Pearson said. “My putter was on fire. I lipped out a few putts, but everything was working today.”

Robbins, who had opened with with a 41 on the back, rallied with a two-under par 34 on the front nine for a 75 to get back within three shots.

Robbins birdied the par-4 second hole and par-5 ninth hole to stay within striking distance.

Deal was another shot back after shooting a 39 on the front nine for a 76.

“Three shots (lead) is nothing with Bubba (Brian Robbins) and Brian (Deal),” Pearson said. “That’s for sure.”

Jeff Jennings was in fourth place after an 81 and Doug Harter was in fifth after carding an 82.

Second Flight

Rob Kiser held a two-shot lead in the second flight.

Kiser bounced back from a 46 on the back nine with a 40 on the front for an 86.

Ben Schneider had nines of 45 and 43 for 88.