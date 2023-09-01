OVI checkpoint in Clark Co. Friday night

SPRINGFIELD – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Police Division announced an OVI checkpoint will be held from 7 until 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, on West National Road east of US-68, in Springfield Township in Clark County.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. The OVI checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.

“If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink,” said a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. “Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired. Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.”