Thursday Sports Roundup

BELLEFONTAINE — The Bethel boys golf team defeated Riverside in TRC action on the back nine of Cherokee Hills Thursday.

Mike Hallger was match medalist with 39 to lead Bethel.

Other Bees scores were Joshua Fiery 45, Thanopat Phungphoaphan 45, Ben Sonnanstine 47, Eli Lowery 55, Gabe Veldman 56.

SOCCCER

Tippecanoe 4,

CJ 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team blanked Chaminade-Julienne Thursday.

Landon Haas and Carson King each had one goal and one assist.

Cameron Smith and Grant Vongerheide had one goal each and Landon Luginbuhl had one assist.

Michael Jergens had five saves in goal.

Troy Christian 5,

Miami East 1

TROY — The Troy Christian boys soccer team picked up and TRC win Thursday.

Alex Free had two goals and two assists for the Eagles and Parker Penrod had one goal and one assist.

Brennan Hochwalt and Frank Rupnik had one goal each and Max Barnashin and Mikey Berner had one assist each.

Karter Denson had four saves in goal.

For the Vikings, Ty Rohrer scored the goal off a Luke Hamaker assist.

Bethel 1,

Milton-Union 0

WEST MILTON — The Bethel boys soccer team got a win in TRC action Thursday.

“This was the second really tough TRC match of the week for us,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “We did what we needed to do to win. Milton played us really hard, especially in the second half to make it interesting to the end. I thought our back three of Evan Good, John Sebastian and Nate Lutz played a great match helping Grant Bean record his second shutout of the year.”

Ethan Tallmadge scored on a header from a Logan Newell header for the only goal of the match.

Bean had two saves.

TC North 3,

Newton 2

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys soccer team lost a close game Thursday in WOAC action.

GIRLS

SOCCER

Piqua 1,

Graham 1

PIQUA — The Piqua girls soccer team came away with a 1-1 tie against Graham Thursday in non-conference action.

Legacy Christian 4,

Miami East 0

CASSTOWN — The Miami East girls soccer team dropped a home game Thursday in non-conference action.

Newton 4,

TC North 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls soccer team picked up a WOAC win Thursday.

Reese Hess and Gwen Holbrook had two goal each.

Rylee Hess, Brilie Hines, Ally Moore and Mia Szakal had one assist each.

Breanna Ingle had six saves in goal.

TENNIS

Tippeccanoe 5,

Greenville 0

GREENVILLE — The Tippecanoe tennis team cruised to a MVL win Thursday.

In singles, Nicki Bauer won 6-0, 6-0; Ella Waibel won 6-1, 6-0 and Mia Tobias won 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles, Riya Patel and Morgan Collins won 6-0, 6-2 and Kara Snipes and Amelia Staub won 6-0, 6-0.

Fairborn 5,

Piqua o

FAIRBORN — The Piqua girls tennis team dropped a MVL match Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

Tippecanoe 3,

W. Carrolton 0

WEST CARROLLTON — The Tippecanoe volleyball team cruised to a 25-5, 25-6, 25-6 win over West Carrollton in MVL action.

“The team did very well with some good defensive plays off the block and serving very accurate,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “Lots of contributions by many players and holding a team to 17 points in three sets.”

Emily Aselage had 11 kills and three aces.

Lilly Ares and Lexi Luginbuhl had two blocks each.

Savannah Clawson had seven aces and 14 digs; Faith Siefring had 16 digs; Eli McCormick had 19 assists and five digs and Jenna Krimm had six assists.

Butler 3,

Piqua 0

VANDALIA — The Piqua volleyball team lost a MVL match to Vandalia-Butler Thursday 25-12, 25-19, 25-6.

Riley Baker had six kills and five digs and Sherry Sprowl had five kills.

Abby Kirk had nine assists and five digs; Elizabeth Copsey had nine digs and Megan Hull added eight digs.

Miami East 3,

Lehman 1

CASSTOWN — The Miami East team won a TRC match 25-18, 25-16, 17-25, 25-21 Thursday.

For the Vikings, Khalia Lawrence had 11 kills, six blocks and 13 digs and Whitni Enis added five kills and eight digs.

Ava Prince had 10 kills, 23 assists, nine digs, three aces and three blocks and Emma Stapleton had seven kills.

Kamryn Apple had five aces and seven digs; Kylie Gentis had 12 digs and Jaycee Roeth had three blocks.

Bethel 3,

Covington 1

BRANDT — The Bethel volleyball team got a 20-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-17 win over Covington Thursday in TRC action.

For Bethel, Karlee Plozay had 27 kills, three aces and 14 digs.

Aubrey Bunting had eight kills; Gabi McMahan dished out 35 assists and had 17 digs and Claire Bailey had nine assists, 17 digs and four aces.

Allison Schenck served four aces and Addison Boggs had three aces and five digs.

For Covington, Taylor Kirker had 29 assists, six aces and eight digs and Hailey Naff had seven kills, six aces and eight digs.

Carlie Besecker had 10 kills, six aces and three solo blocks.

Kearsen Wiggins had 10 digs and Hollan Koffer had 11 digs.

Mazell Reck had six kills and Ramse Vanderhorst had eight digs.

Newton 3,

Bradford 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton volleyball team defeated Bradford 25-5, 25-10, 25-8 Thursday in WOAC action.

Makenna Kesling had 17 assists for Newton Kylie Velkoff added nine assists.

Bella Hall served six aces and Olivia Rapp had five kills and 10 aces.

Sienna Montgomery had 15 kills; Ava Rapp had six kills and Estie Rapp served three aces.

For Bradford, Faith Gray and Vivian Harleman had three kills each.

Savannah Lingo had three assists and Ryleigh Dotson had 11 digs.