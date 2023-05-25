OWU announces spring 2023 Dean’s List

DELAWARE — Ohio Wesleyan University is pleased to announce its Dean’s List for spring semester 2023. To qualify for OWU Dean’s List recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

Local residents recognized for their academic achievements include: Shae Kline, of Troy, and Spencer Yates, of New Carlisle.

Learn more about attending Ohio Wesleyan at www.owu.edu/admission.

Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s premier liberal arts universities. Located in Delaware, Ohio, the private university offers more than 70 undergraduate majors and competes in 24 NCAA Division III varsity sports.

Through its signature program, The OWU Connection, Ohio Wesleyan teaches students to integrate knowledge across disciplines, build a diverse and global perspective, and apply knowledge in real-world settings. Ohio Wesleyan is featured in the book “Colleges That Change Lives” and included on the U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review “Best Colleges” lists. Connect with OWU expert interview sources at www.owu.edu/experts or learn more at www.owu.edu.