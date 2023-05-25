Tipp City Police reports

Police log

Crashes

• No one was cited following a hit-skip crash on Monday, May 22, at 5:11 p.m. in the area of West Main Street and Garber Drive.

Cynthia Evans, 77, of Troy, was travelling on West Main Street when she was rear-ended by an unknown driver. When Evans pulled over into a parking lot, the unknown driver took off. The registration given to police by Evans did not match the vehicle of the unknown driver. When Evans got home, she noticed minor damage to the rear bumper and returned to the police station to make a report.

Nathan Walter, 31, of Troy, was cited with assured clear distance ahead following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, May 20, at 12:02 p.m.

Nikolas Schultz, 28, of Monroe Township, was travelling north on South County Road 25A in the 3000 block when he stopped in traffic and was rear-ended by Walter.

James Flynn, 33, of Kettering fled the scene after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, May 18, at 12:40 p.m. in the unit block of Weller Drive.

Flynn was backing out of a parking space and struck the vehicle, owned by Alan Barringer, of New Carlisle, which was parked next to Flynn’s vehicle.

Compiled by Amantha Garpiel