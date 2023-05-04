PAC announces Rock Piqua! lineup

PIQUA — For 10 years, Piqua Arts Council and Mainstreet Piqua have been uniting the Piqua community through song with their annual Rock Piqua! event.

Previously, the event was held as a free concert series throughout the summer months of each year. Just a couple years ago, the event was transformed into an all-day food truck and music festival that brings a diverse music lineup, a wide variety of food trucks, ice-cold beer and beverages and an annual car show that features over 125 cars, trucks and motorcycles. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, June 17, in Downtown Piqua beginning at noon and running until 10:30 p.m.

Rock Piqua! has brought numerous bands and musicians to the stage since its beginning in 2014, with a persistent mission to advocate for local musicians and present a high-quality show for community members, friends and families. Bands such as Reflektion, Jamie Suttle, Clark Manson, Cole Ritter & the Night Owls, Zack Attack and more have filled the town with song each summer. This year, the Piqua Arts Council has invited the thrilling Brother Believe Me as the night’s headliner, along with the up-and-coming singer-songwriter Marielle Kraft, Dayton’s Blue Leaf’s Band and the Queen City Silver Stars, featuring Piqua’s Mike Wendeln.

Brother Believe Me (BBM) is composed of band members from all across the state, offering a diverse song list from artists like Bruno Mars, Imagine Dragons and Maroon 5, all the way to Poison, Michael Jackson and Shinedown. Active since 2007, the band has earned numerous spots with national acts like Sevendust, Hellyeah and Clutch, as well as headlining spots for tens of thousands of fans at dozens of large festivals and clubs across Ohio, Put-In-Bay, Indiana, Kentucky and more. The quad brings years of experience into one of the most exciting, energetic and entertaining acts in the Midwest.

BBM was also one of six bands to participate in Piqua Arts Council’s Musicians’ Benefit Concerts in 2021, where they performed virtually for viewers everywhere. Through the concert series, PAC was able to support various local bands and musicians who were affected by the coronavirus pandemic. You can still support bands like Brother Believe Me and watch each concert here: www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org/musicians-benefit-concert. BBM will be performing at Rock Piqua! beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Performing just before the headliner will be indie-pop artist Marielle Kraft. Self-taught, the Rhode Island native began playing guitar at 16 and soon writing songs that strike chords with listeners everywhere. MK displays craftsmanship beyond her years, following suit to artists like Shawn Mendes, Julia Michaels and Taylor Swift. Since her 2017 debut single, “How Far You Feel,” her original music has brought over 1 million+ streams across all platforms and a nearly sold-out headlining tour in 2022. Marielle Kraft will be performing at Rock Piqua! on the second stage starting at 6 p.m.

The Blue Leaf’s, a rising star of the Dayton music scene, is a four-piece rock band reviving the sounds of the 60s, 70s and 80s. Their brand of “throwback rock ‘n roll” has been described as a marriage of artists like Queen, Billy Joel and the Beatles. The Blue Leaf’s will be performing at Rock Piqua! beginning at 3 p.m.

United with the hopes of bringing the uplifting sounds of the Steel Pan to the Cincinnati area, the Queen City Silver Stars are committed to pairing the Caribbean and world rhythms with unique and thoughtful songwriting. QCSS will be performing at Rock Piqua! starting at 1 p.m. on the second stage.

In addition to live entertainment all day, there will be a wide variety of food trucks available to all attendees, including B&V Eatz, Susie’s Big Dipper, Raging Bull Wood Fired Pizza, Freda’s Food Truck Trailer and The Brunch Truck. Whether you’re a fan of loaded nachos, homemade ice cream, delicious breakfast, wood fired pizza or your typical event’s fried food, Rock Piqua! includes it all. Ice-cold beer and beverages will also be available for purchase all day, including the classic domestics like Michelob Ultra and White Claws, as well as a selection of craft beer from Crooked Handle Brewing Co.

As if the all-day activities weren’t enough, Piqua Arts Council is kicking off the day at noon with the Sixth Annual Rock ‘N Roll Car Show. The show brings in 125 cars, trucks and motorcycles from all across the state of Ohio. At $5 per vehicle, people’s choice awards and free dash plaques valid for the first 75 cars, this show is a can’t miss. Pre-registration is open online and registration will be available at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 17.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 17. Stop in for a cold drink, or stay all day and enjoy all of the festivities at little to no cost. Learn more about the Rock Piqua! Food Truck + Music Festival and the Sixth Annual Rock ‘N Roll Car Show here: www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org/rock-piqua.