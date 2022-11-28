Paint like Bob Ross with Samantha Graybill

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is joining with Samantha Graybill from Paint with Sam to offer a painting class on Dec. 7 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Participants will learn how to paint the cabin element seen in Bob Ross paintings. The class will teach students how to paint the cabin using Ross’ wet-on-wet oil techniques. Participants will not paint an actual painting.

This is a one-day class for ages 18 and older. The cost of each class is $45 for residents and $47 for non-residents. An additional $10 supply fee is paid directly to the instructor. The class is located at the Broadway Elementary Cafeteria. To register and pay, visit www.tmcomservices.org.