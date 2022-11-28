DPAA hosts Hometown Holiday

DAYTON — Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) presents Hometown Holiday, featuring the one-act opera “Amahl and the Night Visitors” as part of the SuperPops Series on Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. in the Mead Theater of the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center.

Hometown Holiday is a collaboration with Dayton Philharmonic, Dayton Opera, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, Kettering Children’s Choir and numerous community and school choirs. Tickets are on sale now and start at $5. For tickets, call 937-228-3630 or visit www.daytonperformingarts.org/tickets.

Dayton Philharmonic Associate Conductor Patrick Reynolds and Dayton Opera Artistic Director Kathleen Clawson unite to bring an evening of holiday favorites, sing-a-longs and festive songs featuring local artists and community choruses. Dayton native and soprano Alaina Saliba shares the stage with her hometown orchestra, Dayton Philharmonic, performing Ross’ “T’was the Night Before Christmas.” Also performing with the orchestra is the Kettering Children’s Choir led by director Christina Smith, Miami East High School choir led by Omar Lozano, director, Stivers School for the Arts choir led by director Paula Powell and the following local church choirs; St. John’s Lutheran led by Margaret Dill, Kirkmont Presbyterian directed by Amy Vaubel, Normandy United Methodist Church directed by Rick Lewis and Peace Lutheran directed by Linda Lally.

The second half of the concert is the popular one-act opera “Amahl and the Night Visitors” by Gian Carlo Menotti, a story of three kings following a bright star to bring gifts to a wondrous child. The kings stop to rest at the home of a shepherd boy, Amahl, and his mother living in poverty. Amal selflessly offers the child his most treasured possession when a miracle happens. Directed by Kathleen Clawson, conducted by Patrick Reynolds and choreographed by Dayton Contemporary Dance Company’s Qarrianne Blayr, “Amahl and the Night Visitors” is the Dayton Opera debut of local singers Sammy Rudrapati and Aaron Exman. For a complete list of cast, artists, and production members, visit www.daytonperformingarts.org/ticket/amahl-and-the-night-visitors.

Tickets start at $5 and are on sale now by phone at 937-228-3630, online at www.daytonperformingarts.org/tickets or in person at the Box Office in the Wintergarden of the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton.

Hometown Holiday is part of DPAA’s 2022-2023 SuperPops series. The SuperPops continues through the 2022- 2023 concert season with An Evening of Sondheim, Jan. 20-21, 2023, Swing is the Thing, March 31-April 1, 2023, and Peter Pan, April 21-22, 2023. All performances are held at the Schuster Center and begin at 7:30 p.m.

For more information about the Hometown Holiday performances, set list and digital program, visit www.daytonperformingarts.org/ticket/amahl-and-the-night-visitors.

For more information about DPAA’s 2022-23 Ballet, Opera and Philharmonic seasons, visit www.daytonperformingarts.org.