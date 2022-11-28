VFW hosts Singles Dance Dec. 10

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Veterans Memorial VFW, Post 7262, is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next Singles Dance is on Saturday Dec. 10.

The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 8 to 11 p.m. Admission for the dance is $10 per person. There will be live music from the band Backstage Pass.

Free food will be available for guests, there will also be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and instant tickets

Guests must be 21+ to attend the Greenville VFW Singles Dance. The dance on Dec. 10 will also act as the VFW’s Christmas Appreciation for 2022.

For any questions contact Don Dietrich at 937-423-2664 or Lori Denniston at 937-621-1044.