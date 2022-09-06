Partners in Hope to host Caregivers Senior Resource Fair

TROY — Partners in Hope will host a Caregivers Senior Resource Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.at Troy View Church, 1770 N. County Road 25A, Troy.

“We are excited to host our first Caregivers Senior Resource Fair. In addition to the many resource representatives that will be there, we will also have raffles and box lunches. It’s important to build relationships with our seniors and educate them on the many resources that are available”, said Bethany Kendall, Caregivers Coordinator.

Representatives of senior resources will be available including Community Action Council, Health Partners, Miami County Transit, ProMedica Hospice, Senior Citizen Center, Catholic Social Services and more.

Call Partners in Hope at 937-335-0448 to RSVP and to reserve transportation.

Partners in Hope has been serving the Troy community since 1990, and offers programs to individuals and families in need, providing opportunities for Relief, Education, and Development.

For additional information please contact 937-335-0448, visit us on Facebook or visit www.partnersinhopeinc.org.