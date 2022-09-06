Zion Lutheran Church to hold garage sale

TIPP CITY — Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City, is holding its annual Mum Festival Garage Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23.

Proceeds from the sale support Zion’s outreach ministries.

The half-price sale and the $2 bag sale begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23. There is plenty of parking in the church parking lot with entrances off North Third Street and North Fourth Street.

Anyone who would like to donate items that are in good, clean condition or working order may bring them to the church on Sunday, Sept. 18 from noon to 4 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon and 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday morning Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Zion Lutheran Church cannot accept clothing, TVs, large exercise equipment/treadmills or car seats.

For more information, contact the church office at 937-667-3110.