Calling artists for a Holiday Affair

TIPP CITY — Call to artists. Tipp City Area Arts Council will once again be hosting the Holiday Affair on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during downtown Tipp City’s A Yuletide Winter’s Gathering weekend at the Tipp City Zion Lutheran Church.

Handmade gifts and holiday items should be 100% vendor made. There will be no commercial or retail vendor sales at this event.

Artists interested in participating should visit our website for more information and how to register at tippcityartscouncil.com.