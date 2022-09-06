Troy-Miami County Public Library fall events

TROY — Family Storytime will be hosted weekly this fall at the Troy-Miami County Public Library beginning Thursday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. for a mix of stories, songs and rhymes to promote learning, literacy and family engagement.

This storytime is great for toddlers, preschoolers and families who have children at different ages and stages. No registration is required. Sessions will continue weekly though Thursday, Nov. 17.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is also hosting Evening Family Storytime this fall on Monday, Sept. 19 at 6:15 p.m. This program consists of the same activities as the library’s regular Family Storytime, but the evening group meets in the park behind the library and moves inside as necessary. Additional sessions of evening Family Storytime are scheduled for Mondays, Oct. 3, 17 and Nov. 7.

Cut, paste, color, or even paint at the Troy-Miami County Public Library during their Kids Craft Nights this fall. The first Kids Craft Night will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. and will feature play with clay. This program is appropriate for kids in grades K-5. No registration is required. Crafts will be available while supplies last. Additional sessions are scheduled for Oct. 4, 18 and Nov. 1, 15.