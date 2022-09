Dayton Area Mensa to offer membership qualification tests

DAYTON — Dayton Area Mensa, the local chapter of the international high IQ society Mensa, www.us.mensa.org, will offer the society’s membership qualification test on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The test will start at 6 p.m. and will be held in the Fellowship Hall of Dorothy Lane American Baptist Church, 960 W. Dorothy Lane, Kettering. This is located across from the Community Golf Course.

The test takes about two hours. Test takers should arrive and sign in 15-20 minutes before start time. Late arrivals cannot be accommodated once testing has started. Those who score in the top 2% of the general population on either of two tests of logic and reasoning will be invited to join Mensa.

Face masks covering the nose and mouth while inside the building are recommended. The proctor is fully vaccinated. Safe social distancing will be maintained at all times. A maximum of nine test takers can be accommodated and pre-registrants will have priority. For information about testing or to pre-register, contact the Testing Coordinator, [email protected] or 937-546-7885.

American Mensa is not for profit per U.S. Internal Revenue Code Section 501c(4) but must cover expenses including paying for the use of copyrighted tests which Mensa does not own. For a test administered by a local group’s volunteer proctor American Mensa charges $60 to evaluate and report the candidate’s test results to the candidate.

Persons at least 14 years old but less than 18 must have a parent or guardian sign for permission to take the test although the parent/guardian need not be present during the testing session. We can provide the permission form in advance upon request and they will be available at the testing session. The tests Mensa uses in local testing sessions are not normed and validated for persons under 14 years of age, who may qualify by other means. Persons under 14, or their parents if appropriate, are invited to visit http://www.us.mensa.org/join/gifted-youth-admission/ and www.mensaforkids.org.

Those under 18 or their parents are invited to see http://www.us.mensa.org/learn/gifted-youth/faqs-about-ymembership/. American Mensa has members as young as 2 to over 100 and the Dayton group has members of primary school age through middle 90s.

There is an additional way to test and qualify for Mensa membership for those who find the testing schedule inconvenient. See www.us.mensa.org/testing for information.

If you already have documentation of a qualifying test score, it can be used instead of taking another test. Mensa accepts over 200 tests. See http://www.us.mensa.org/join/testscores/ for the most common qualifying scores used to join Mensa. About 60% of our members qualified this way. This is the only way a person under age 14 can qualify.

If you have any questions about Mensa or the Dayton local group, e-mail [email protected], call 1-800-66MENSA and see www.dayton.us.mensa.org. Dayton Area Mensa is looking forward to soon welcoming you as a new member of Dayton Area Mensa and meeting you soon and often at Mensa gatherings.