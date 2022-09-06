Baker’s Locksmith opens in downtown Troy

TROY — A new locksmith business has come to Troy. Baker’s Locksmith, located at 101 Public Square, celebrated opening its doors with a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning on Sept. 6.

The proprietors, Ericka and Kyle Baker, finally settled on a spot in Troy after a year-and-a-half long search.

“We just really liked the area. It seems to be growing and the square looks so nice. It is a great opportunity and a great location,” said Ericka Baker.

Baker’s Locksmith offers a wide range of services, including replacing and duplicating automotive keys and key fobs, servicing safes and lock boxes, and an array of services for commercial, industrial, government, and residential locks. In addition, they offer a full-service mobile locksmith who will come to you in a pinch.

Baker’s Locksmith is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“We save our customers from hundreds to thousands of dollars compared to a dealership. We have tons of customer reviews that say we have very reasonable prices,” said Ericka.

Baker’s Locksmith is a third-generation business. Kyle Baker’s grandfather opened their first location in Sidney in 1990 and Kyle’s father opened their Springfield location, which is still operating today.

“It might be a fourth-generation too, soon. His (Kyle’s) cousin is also looking to open his own location,” noted Ericka. “It has been a process. We still have a lot of stuff left to order. The upstairs still needs to be completely redone. But we’re ready. It is going to be successful.”

For more information on Baker’s Locksmith and the services they provide visit https://www.bakerslocksmith.com/