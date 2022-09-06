Prep Foootball Preview

There will be an MVL showdown this week.

Two of the four unbeaten teams in conference play will meet this week with Piqua (3-0, 2-0) traveling to Xenia (3-0, 2-0).

Piqua quarterback Brady Ouhl is 18 for 22 passing for 369 yards and six touchdowns as Piqua has outscored opponents 172-0.

Ryan Brown leads the receivers with six catches for 187 yards and four touchdowns, while Dre’Sean Roberts has five catches for 67 yards

Sam Schmiesing leads the rushing attack with 220 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries.

Last week, Piqua scored three defensive touchdowns.

Schmiesing leads the defense with 28, tackles, seven for loss and three sacks.

Colten Beougher has 23 tackles with four for loss and Devon Finley has 20 tackles.

Bryson Roberts has two interceptions, returning both for touchdowns.

Xenia quarterback Gavin McManus has completed 28 of 47 passes for 527 yards and six touchdowns, with two interceptions.

Tremell Wright leads the receiver with 14 catches for 372 yards and six touchdowns.

Trei’Shaun Sanders leads the rushing attack with 585 yards and eight touchdowns on 37 carries.

Ramon Browner has 26 carries for 262 yards and Elijah Johnson has 24 carries for 200 yards.

Ronnie Butler leads the defense with 37 tackles, including six for loss.

Jaxen Lewis has 30 tackles and Jarnell Smith has 27 tackles, including 8.5 for loss.

Troy vs.

Stebbins

Troy (1-2, 0-2) will look to bounce back against Stebbins (3-0, 2-0).

Quarterback Donnie Stanley has completed three of eight passes for the Trojans for 124 yards, with Willie Ritchie catching two passes for 81 yards.

Jahari Ward leads the rushing attack with 314 yards on 54 carries.

Nick Kawecki has 155 yards on 24 carries and Colin Stoltz has 153 yards on 27 carries.

Evan Johnson has 15 tackles for the Trojans defense, while Devon Strobel had 14 tackles, including four for loss.

Andrew Hellman has 13 tackles and Logan Ullery has two interceptions, returning both for touchdowns.

Stebbins quarterback Adrian Norton has completed six of 12 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception.

Rayvonn Harris-Belle has caught five passes for 108 yards and three touchdowns.

Damir Dewberry has 237 yards and two touchdown rushing on 29 carries, while Norton has 234 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 25 carries.

Isaac Dellaria leads the defense with 12 tackles.

Tippecanoe

vs. W. Carrollton

The Tippecanoe football team (3-0, 2-0) will look to remain perfect when it travels to West Carrollton (0-3, 0-2.).

Tipp quarterback Liam Poronsky has completed 31 of 49 passes for 412 yards, with seven touchdowns and one interception.

Evan Liette has 11 catches for 165 yards and three touchdowns, while Lukas Walker has six catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

Xavier Jones leads the rushing attack with 216 yards on 42 carries and has six catches for 54 yards.

Cael Liette leads the defense with 41 tackles, seven for loss and three sacks.

Josh Dietz has 28 tackles, including four for loss; Payton Bey has 18 tackles and Christian Hartman has four tackles for loss.

West Carrollton quarterback Logan Cloyd has completed 30 of 59 passes for 355 yards and two touchdowns.

Antonio Robinson has 11 catches for 115 yards.

Cloyd leads the rushing attack with 19 carries for 85 yards.

Robinson leads the defense with 13 tackles, while Jake Curry has 10 tackles, including four for loss.

Lehman vs.

Milton-Union

Milton-Union (3-0) hosts Lehman Catholic (1-2) in a TRC opener.

Milton-Union quarterback Nate Morter has completed 21 of 37 passes ffor 386 yards and five touchdowns.

Blake Brumbaugh has 10 catches for 212 yards and two touchdowns, has 149 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 13 carries, averages 24.2 yards on kickoff returns with one touchdown and averages 16 yards on punt returns.

Michael Elam leads the rushing attack with 282 yards and six touchdowns on 49 carries and Jordan Foose has 161 yards rushing on 30 carries.

Ozzie Gregg leads the defense with 30 tackles, eight for loss and two sacks.

Cooper Brown has 19 tackles, Peyton Mayfield has 19 tackles and two interceptions and Dawson Tinnerman has 18 tackles.

Lehman quarterback Donovan O’Leary has completed 13 of 50 passes for 134 yards and one touchdown.

Justin Chapman has three catches for 37 yards and Nathan Sollman has three catches for 32 yards.

Sollmann leads the rusher with 86 yards on 20 carries.

AJ Newson leads the defense with 29 tackles, six for loss and three sacks.

Hayden Sever has three interceptions and Sollmann has two.

Covington vs.

Troy Christian

Covington (1-2) will open TRC play at Troy Christian (0-3).

Covington quarterback Kian French has completed six of 17 passes for 43 yards.

Day’Lynn Garett has six catches for 29 yards, while DeAnthony Bennett leads the rushing attack with 36 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

Garrett Leistner leads the defense with 17 tackles, six for loss, hree forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Derrick Meyer has 16 tackles, Brian Morrison has 13 tackles and two forced fumbles and Jack Blumenstock has 12 tackles.

Troy Christian quarterback Lee Burkett has completed 14 of 35 passes for two touchdowns.

Christian Jarvis has six catches for 114 yards and has returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Lane Obaugh has three catches for 90 yards.

Burkett leads the rushing attack with 64 yards on 18 carries.

He also leads the defense with 16 tackles.

Vaugh King has 13 tackles, including four for loss and Paul McDonald has 12 tackles, three for loss and three forced fumbles.

Northridge vs.

Miami East

The Vikings (0-3) will face a challenge when Northridge (3-0) comes to town.

East quarterback Brock Ritchea has completed 22 of 50 passes for 200 yards.

Vincent Crane has seven catches for 94 yards and Michael Hohenstein has seven catches for 52 yards.

Connor Dalton leads the rushing attack with 39 for 142 yards, while Dylan Williams has run for four touchdowns.

Aaron Mills leads the defense with 23 tackles and Dalton has 2o.

Northridge quarterback Jayden Kelly has completed nine of 17 passes for 100 yards.

Jaylen Holloway has three catches for 53 yards, while Jeremy Henry leads the rushing attack with 540 yards on 58 carries and seven touchdowns.

Henry leads the defense with 48 tackles, nine for loss and three sacks.

Marcus Tyree has 29 tackles and five for loss, Taron Hill has 23 tackles and five for loss and Joseph Cboins has 20 tackles and five sacks.

Riverside

vs. Bethel

Bethel (0-3) will host Riverside (1-2) in a TRC opener.

Bethel quarterback Elijah Schroeder has completed 11 of 30 passes for 133 yards.

Jason Bowen leads the receivers with 11 catches for 146 yards and Christian Bennett leads the rushing attack with 61 yards on 28 carries.

Bowen has 32 tackles on defense, while Remi Brannan has 20 tackles, including five for loss.

Riverside quarterback Myles Platfoot has completed 19 of 49 passes for 307 yards.

Simon Godwin has 11 catches for 171 yards and Landon Purtee has four catches for 96 yards.

Warren Shockey has rushed for 369 yards on 72 carries.

Skyler Hudson leads the defense with 26 tackles and Walker Whitaker has 19.

