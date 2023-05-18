PHS senior Dre’Sean Roberts to play basketball for Defiance College

PIQUA — It just seemed natural.

Piqua High School senior Dre’Sean Roberts has excelled on the basketball court since the time he picked up a ball.

And the son of Jason and Rozalynn Roberts made the decision for his college and basketball future official on Tuesday in the PHS Commons, signing his letter of intent to play for Defiance College.

“I really liked it there when I visited,” Roberts said. “I like the fact that it is small and I like the coaches.”

And Defiance’s game is also a gain for the MVL opponents who had to try to defend him the last four years.

The MVL Athlete of the Year this year in basketball — Roberts leaves quite a legacy behind at Piqua.

He made an immediate impact as a freshman, averaging 11.1 point, 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals.

As a sophomore, he increased that to 16.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.0 steals.

His junior year, he averaged 16.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals.

Roberts saved his best for last this season.

He averaged 20.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.9 steals.

All that added up to 1,740 points, making him third on the all-time scoring list at Piqua.

“Offense is pretty easy,” Roberts said. “I can go to my left or right and I am quick. That makes things pretty easy.”

But, Piqua coach Brett Kopp who took over the program two years ago, said Roberts is far from a one-dimensional player.

“Dre’Sean has grown exponentially over the last two seasons,” Kopp said. “But, probably where he has grown the most is his willingness to guard the best player on the other team. He has improved at everything, but particularly on defense.”

Roberts didn’t disagree.

“Defense is an important part of the game,” he said. “Defense is just as important as offense.”

Something that will benefit at the next level.

“If you can’t play defense, you don’t play in college,” Kopp said. “I think Defiance is a great fit for Dre’Sean (Roberts). It is small, so he will be able to live in the gym. Dre’Sean eats, breathes and sleeps basketball. He loves playing the game.”

Roberts expects to see the floor early in his college career.

“Coaches told me I would play,” Roberts said. “They didn’t say I would be a starter. I am going to have to work my way up but I think I can play right away.”

Kopp said there is no limit on what the next four years will bring.

“With his work ethic and talent, the sky is the limit for Dre’Sean (Roberts),” Kopp said.

And Tuesday fulfilled a dream for Roberts.

“I have thought about playing college basketball since I was three (years old),” Roberts said. “And here we are.”

Making official his next four years will be in a Defiance uniform.

